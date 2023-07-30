Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 9 5.1 2 1 0 9 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 2.1 3 2 2 2 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.331/.513 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .281/.370/.469 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .278/.333/.394 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .315/.368/.540 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

