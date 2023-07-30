Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 67 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 of 102 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .280 AVG .282 .395 OBP .347 .478 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 27 RBI 28 55/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings