On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • O'Neill has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (16.7%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.283 AVG .229
.345 OBP .308
.415 SLG .329
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
17/5 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
