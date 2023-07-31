In each team's third matchup in Group B action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia (3 points) and Canada (4 points) square off on Monday, July 31 at 6:00 AM ET.

Sportsbooks have given Australia odds of +117 to win this match, and Canada is at +235 (with the draw at +228). An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at +107 and the under at -141) has been set for this game.

Australia vs. Canada Game Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Australia Moneyline: +117

+117 Canada Moneyline: +235

Australia vs. Canada World Cup Betting Insights

These teams rack up a combined 2.5 goals per match, which equals this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.

Australia has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.

Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of +117 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Canada has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.

Canada has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +235 moneyline set for this game.

Australia World Cup Stats

In two matches for Australia in Women's World Cup, Kyra Cooney-Cross has totaled one assist without finding the back of the net.

Caitlin Foord has compiled one assist for Australia in Women's World Cup, but has not scored a goal.

In Women's World Cup, Emily van Egmond has played in two matches for Australia, netting one goal with no assists.

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Australia's Steph Catley has netted one goal.

Canada World Cup Stats

In two Women's World Cup matches for Canada, Adriana Leon has tallied one goal (12th in Women's World Cup play).

Sophie Schmidt has not scored a goal but has recorded one assist for Canada in Women's World Cup.

Australia vs. Canada Recent Performance

Australia went 6-1-4 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +6. This year, its record is 5-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+7 goal differential).

Australia faced Nigeria in its last game and lost by a final score of 3-2. The defeated Australia side took 27 shots, outshooting by 17.

van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored the two goals for their club in the match against .

In 2022, Canada was 10-3-3 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 2-1-3 (-3 goal differential).

On July 26 in its last game, Canada beat Ireland 2-1. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.

Leon recorded one goal to lead Canada on three shots.

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

Canada Roster

Name Age Number Club Kailen Sheridan 28 1 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Allysha Chapman 34 2 Houston Dash (United States) Kadeisha Buchanan 27 3 Chelsea FC (England) Shelina Zadorsky 30 4 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Quinn 27 5 OL Reign (United States) Deanne Rose 24 6 Reading FC Women (England) Julia Grosso 22 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Jayde Riviere 22 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Jordyn Huitema 22 9 OL Reign (United States) Ashley Lawrence 28 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Evelyne Viens 26 11 Kristianstads DFF (Sweden) Christine Sinclair 40 12 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Sophie Schmidt 35 13 Houston Dash (United States) Vanessa Gilles 26 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Nichelle Prince 28 15 Houston Dash (United States) Gabrielle Carle 24 16 - Jessie Fleming 25 17 Chelsea FC (England) Sabrina D'Angelo 30 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Adriana Leon 30 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Cloe Lacasse 30 20 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Simi Awujo 19 21 University of Southern California (United States) Lysianne Proulx 24 22 SCU Torreense (Portugal) Olivia Smith 18 23 -

