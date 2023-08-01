Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (110) this season while batting .279 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (19.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (20.6%).
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.307
|AVG
|.252
|.358
|OBP
|.299
|.516
|SLG
|.500
|21
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|36/16
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
