Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Joe Ryan, who is expected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 505 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up five earned runs and allowing nine hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright - 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Chase Anderson 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin

