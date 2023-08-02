Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (55-53) will visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, August 2, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 70 times and won 42, or 60%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 26-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Twins have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.