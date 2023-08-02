Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 111 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .279/.327/.505 slash line so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 56 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .280/.368/.464 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two walks and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 21 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1 at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dakota Hudson's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .226/.301/.394 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .207/.294/.438 on the year.

Buxton brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.