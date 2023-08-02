Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-11) meet the Seattle Storm (6-19) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, August 2 at 10:30 PM ET.

Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 104-91 against Las Vegas in their last outing. The team was led by Teaira McCowan's 25 points and 14 rebounds and Satou Sabally's 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 26 points, eight assists and two steals, Seattle ended up winning against Indiana 85-62 in their last game.

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-250 to win)

Wings (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings own a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 86.2 points per game. At the other end, they rank sixth with 82.6 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for Dallas, who is averaging 39.8 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.7 assists per contest.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Dallas ranks fifth in the WNBA. It forces 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA by making 6.6 threes per contest, but they have a 29.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

Dallas is sixth in the WNBA with 7.6 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with a 33.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings' offense has been much better at home (86.8 PPG) compared to away games (85.6 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been better when playing at home (80.7 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (84.4 PPG allowed).

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (41.8 RPG at home, 38.1 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (29.3 at home, 34.4 on the road).

The Wings average 20.2 assists per game at home, 0.9 more than their average on the road in 2023 (19.3). During the 2023 WNBA campaign, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (14.4 per game) than away (11.4), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) compared to on the road (13.8).

The Wings knock down 0.5 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.8).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (29.1% in home games compared to 30.6% on the road).

Dallas gives up 0.09999999999999964 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32% in home games compared to 35.2% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have gone 11-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.8% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Wings have a record of 3-1 (75%).

Dallas is 13-11-0 against the spread this year.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, Dallas is 3-1 against the spread.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wings' implied win probability is 71.4%.

