The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .871 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Nootbaar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.

In 50 of 76 games this year (65.8%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 38 of 76 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .258 AVG .293 .361 OBP .395 .394 SLG .469 8 XBH 16 5 HR 5 15 RBI 19 28/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

