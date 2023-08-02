Nolan Gorman is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Joe Ryan and the Minnesota TwinsAugust 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 29 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (19.1%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .290 AVG .196 .374 OBP .278 .574 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 56/21 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings