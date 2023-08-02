Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .195 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has picked up a hit in seven games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.263
|AVG
|.136
|.300
|OBP
|.240
|.316
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ryan will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
