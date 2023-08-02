The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .235.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 82), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Edman has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 36.6% of his games this year (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.252 AVG .215
.297 OBP .302
.381 SLG .392
10 XBH 15
4 HR 3
19 RBI 10
25/8 K/BB 25/16
7 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (9-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 38th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
