Wings vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (6-19) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-11), starting at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Storm matchup.
Wings vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-6)
|167
|-258
|+210
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|166.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|166.5
|-275
|+200
|Tipico
|Wings (-5.5)
|169.5
|-250
|+190
Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 13 times this year, and covered the spread in eight of those games.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.
- Storm games have hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.
