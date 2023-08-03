Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) and the Minnesota Twins (55-54) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 3.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-3).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This year, St. Louis has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (512 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule