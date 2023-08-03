Byron Buxton and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-150). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 53 of 106 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-30 24-31 23-19 25-41 38-45 10-15

