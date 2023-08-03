Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dylan Carlson (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.
- Carlson has had a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including multiple hits nine times (13.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 games this year (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.221
|AVG
|.231
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.345
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 37th in WHIP (1.261), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
