Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Taylor Motter -- batting .172 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .190 with two doubles and four walks.
- In seven of 15 games this season, Motter has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.136
|.286
|OBP
|.240
|.300
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
