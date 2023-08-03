Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .249.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (26.7%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 27 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.247
|.335
|OBP
|.353
|.415
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|44/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|5
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.