How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 152 total home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (515 total).
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.446).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Wainwright is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.
- Wainwright will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).
- So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Shane McClanahan
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
