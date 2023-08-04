Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Ryan McMahon and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Colorado Rockies matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wainwright Stats

Adam Wainwright (3-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 6.0 7 4 4 3 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 3.0 11 7 7 0 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 112 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 so far this year.

Arenado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.362/.455 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 101 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .263/.343/.479 slash line so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 90 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.325/.372 on the season.

Profar brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0

