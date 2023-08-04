The St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and Colorado Rockies (42-66) square off on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-5) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (0-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-5, 7.18 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (0-5, 8.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, a 1.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.899 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Wainwright has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (0-5) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.08 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

During 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.

Flexen has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Flexen has put up two starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chris Flexen vs. Cardinals

He will match up with a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 963 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .430 (seventh in the league) with 152 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Flexen has pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Cardinals this season.

