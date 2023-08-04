Lars Nootbaar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .275.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (25.6%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

In 39 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .257 AVG .293 .355 OBP .395 .407 SLG .469 9 XBH 16 6 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings