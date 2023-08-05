Saturday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) against the Colorado Rockies (43-66) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 5.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 23 out of the 54 games, or 42.6%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 71.4% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 519 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule