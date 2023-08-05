Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +195 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -250 +195 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 42.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (23-31).

St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 71.4% chance to win.

In the 108 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-50-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-32 24-31 23-19 25-43 38-47 10-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.