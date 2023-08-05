Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals' Steven Matz (2-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 9 5.1 2 1 0 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Steven Matz's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .283/.330/.514 on the season.

Arenado will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .276/.363/.455 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .263/.344/.479 slash line so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .245/.328/.371 so far this season.

Profar enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.