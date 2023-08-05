Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Rockies Player Props
|Cardinals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Rockies Odds
|Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Rockies
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 81 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1%.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.262
|AVG
|.293
|.357
|OBP
|.395
|.414
|SLG
|.469
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.51 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Blach (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.