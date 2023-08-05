How to Watch the Padres vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. ready for the second of a four-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Discover More About This Game
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres rank ninth-best in MLB action with 143 total home runs.
- San Diego's .415 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres are 20th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- San Diego is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (508 total).
- The Padres are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- San Diego has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Pitchers for the Padres combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.
- Fueled by 395 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored 613 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- Blake Snell (8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Snell enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Snell is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove (2-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- Grove has not earned a quality start in 11 starts this season.
- In 11 starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Cody Bradford
|7/31/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Seth Lugo
|Austin Gomber
|8/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Pedro Avila
|Peter Lambert
|8/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-1
|Away
|Nick Martínez
|Kyle Freeland
|8/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Bobby Miller
|8/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Michael Grove
|8/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lance Lynn
|8/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Seth Lugo
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Logan Gilbert
|8/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Bryan Woo
|8/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Merrill Kelly
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|W 10-5
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Ty Blach
