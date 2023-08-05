After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .174 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .208 AVG .136 .240 OBP .240 .250 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings