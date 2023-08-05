Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tommy Edman (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 54.1% of his 85 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.252
|AVG
|.215
|.294
|OBP
|.302
|.371
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|28/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
