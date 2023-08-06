Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) on Sunday, August 6, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (43-67) at Busch Stadium at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+165). The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 24 (43.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 11 of 38 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

