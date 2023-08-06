The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) will look to Mookie Betts, who is on a 12-game hit streak, when they play the San Diego Padres (55-56) and Ha-Seong Kim, who has hit in 11 games in a row. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, at PETCO Park.

The Dodgers will look to Lance Lynn (7-9) versus the Padres and Rich Hill (7-10).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (7-9, 6.32 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-10, 4.84 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (7-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 6.32 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Lynn has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.

Hill is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Hill has put together 18 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th.

