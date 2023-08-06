MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, August 6
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Charlie Morton toeing the rubber for the Braves, and Justin Steele getting the nod for the Cubs.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 6.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-4) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|CLE: Curry
|17 (44 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (59 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|2.90
|5.9
|K/9
|6.3
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|HOU: Urquidy
|NYY: Rodon
|6 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.1 IP)
|5.20
|ERA
|6.29
|7.5
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-11) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (12-4) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|KC: Greinke
|PHI: Walker
|21 (106.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (119.2 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|3.99
|5.8
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Bradish (7-6) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|NYM: Quintana
|BAL: Bradish
|3 (17.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (111 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|3.32
|5.1
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -165
- NYM Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (10-6) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-1) when the teams play Sunday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|BOS: Bernardino
|23 (132.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|33 (36.1 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|2.72
|8.5
|K/9
|10.4
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Lyon Richardson (0-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|WSH: Irvin
|CIN: Richardson
|16 (79.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|-
|7.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Matt Manning (3-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|TB: Glasnow
|DET: Manning
|12 (68.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.2 IP)
|3.15
|ERA
|4.34
|12.6
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Dallas Keuchel (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|ARI: Gallen
|MIN: Keuchel
|23 (142.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|-
|9.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins
- ARI Odds to Win: -150
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (5-11) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|MIL: Woodruff
|22 (124.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11.1 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|0.79
|8.0
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (8-8) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (2-3) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|COL: Gomber
|STL: Thompson
|22 (114 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (17 IP)
|5.68
|ERA
|4.76
|6.1
|K/9
|11.1
Live Stream Rockies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (10-9) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (12-3) when the teams play on Sunday.
|ATL: Morton
|CHC: Steele
|21 (119.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (115.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|3.03
|9.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs
- ATL Odds to Win: -125
- CHC Odds to Win: +105
Live Stream Braves at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (4-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (8-6) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|TEX: Heaney
|22 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (107.1 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|4.36
|7.4
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Luis Medina (3-8) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|SF: Cobb
|OAK: Medina
|20 (112 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (75.2 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|5.35
|8.4
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Athletics
- SF Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (3-1) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|SEA: Miller
|LAA: Silseth
|15 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (29.1 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|3.99
|8.4
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (7-9) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|LAD: Lynn
|SD: Hill
|22 (126.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (119 IP)
|6.32
|ERA
|4.84
|10.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- LAD Odds to Win: -120
- SD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
