Tommy Edman -- hitting .256 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Edman has had a hit in 47 of 87 games this season (54.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .257 AVG .215 .306 OBP .302 .389 SLG .392 12 XBH 15 4 HR 3 21 RBI 10 28/9 K/BB 25/16 8 SB 7

