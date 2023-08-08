Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- hitting .256 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Edman has had a hit in 47 of 87 games this season (54.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.302
|.389
|SLG
|.392
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|28/9
|K/BB
|25/16
|8
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (12-6) takes the mound for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
