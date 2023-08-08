Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this season (29 of 42), with more than one hit six times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (23.8%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.267
|AVG
|.229
|.337
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.329
|8
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Eflin (12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 21st, .997 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
