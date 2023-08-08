Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .252 with 23 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.9%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.257
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.353
|.419
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|41/20
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Eflin (12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
