Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rays on August 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Wander Franco, Nolan Arenado and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 118 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .282/.330/.513 on the year.
- Arenado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 119 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .275/.362/.451 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.336/.455 on the season.
- Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 118 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.
- He has a slash line of .322/.403/.514 so far this year.
- Diaz takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
