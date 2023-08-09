Sportsbooks have set player props for Wander Franco, Nolan Arenado and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 118 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .282/.330/.513 on the year.

Arenado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 119 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.362/.451 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .272/.336/.455 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 118 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.

He has a slash line of .322/.403/.514 so far this year.

Diaz takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

