Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) against the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (2-2) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 3, Cardinals 2.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on St. Louis this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (533 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule