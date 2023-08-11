Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and Kansas City Royals (37-80) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Dylan Coleman.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 24 out of the 56 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 21-27 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 538 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule