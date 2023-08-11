The Western & Southern Open continues in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 against Gael Monfils. Djokovic is the favorite (+175 odds) to be crowned champion at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Western & Southern Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Djokovic at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djokovic's Next Match

On Thursday, August 17 at 8:30 PM ET, Djokovic will face Monfils in the round of 16, after getting past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 0-0 (in a forfeit) in the previous round.

Djokovic has current moneyline odds of -700 to win his next contest against Monfils. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +150

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +175

Want to bet on Djokovic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Djokovic Stats

Djokovic advanced via walkover in his most recent match, over Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic is 51-6 over the past year, with six tournament titles.

Djokovic has won five tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 33-2 on that surface.

Djokovic has played 26.2 games per match in his 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Djokovic has played 23.2 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Djokovic has won 88.6% of his games on serve, and 31.5% on return.

Djokovic has won 31.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 91.7% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.