Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this year (54.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (19 of 90), with more than one RBI six times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.257
|AVG
|.221
|.306
|OBP
|.306
|.389
|SLG
|.407
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Coleman makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- In 17 games this season, he has put up a 10.05 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .286 against him.
