Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt is batting .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (31.9%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 113 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.274
|AVG
|.270
|.382
|OBP
|.337
|.451
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|30
|61/36
|K/BB
|49/24
|5
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (3-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
