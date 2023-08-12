Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .247.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 44 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of those games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.267
|AVG
|.228
|.337
|OBP
|.299
|.480
|SLG
|.354
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|23/8
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.