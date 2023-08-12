Wings vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 12
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.
Wings vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-2.5)
|168.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Wings (-2.5)
|167.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|167.5
|-135
|+105
Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sun have covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Wings' 28 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Sun's 28 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
