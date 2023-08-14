Cardinals vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 14
The Oakland Athletics (33-85) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66), at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (2-9, 4.15 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-9, 4.15 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-8) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 25 games.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears (2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
- Sears is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.
- Sears has put together 18 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
