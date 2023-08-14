Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 125 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 72.3% of his games this season (81 of 112), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 22 games this year, he has homered (19.6%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.310
|AVG
|.265
|.362
|OBP
|.309
|.516
|SLG
|.507
|23
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|44
|40/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (2-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
