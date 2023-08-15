Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Athletics Player Props
|Cardinals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, nine home runs and six walks while hitting .253.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (38.3%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.274
|AVG
|.234
|.293
|OBP
|.272
|.479
|SLG
|.468
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Watkins will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 5-6 record, a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP over his 23 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.