Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nolan Arenado and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Hudson Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (3-0) for his fourth start of the season.

Hudson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Hudson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 9 5.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins Aug. 2 7.0 2 3 3 7 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 4.1 9 5 5 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 22 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 3.0 5 2 2 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .283/.331/.506 slash line so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 125 hits with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.366/.454 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 77 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .238/.327/.460 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

