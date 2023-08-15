Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the hill, on August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .506, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 47 games this season (41.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.303
|AVG
|.265
|.354
|OBP
|.309
|.505
|SLG
|.507
|23
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|44
|42/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Watkins will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together a 5-6 record.
