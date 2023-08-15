2023 Women’s World Cup Semifinal Betting Odds - August 15
Four teams are left in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will face off in the semis, aiming to advance to the final on August 20.
Below we provide the betting info to dissect before you place a wager on Tuesday's Women's World Cup action.
Bet on the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Here's the most up-to-date odds for Tuesday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Spain vs. Sweden
|4:00 AM ET
|FOX US
|Spain (+109)
|Sweden (+263)
Bet on your favorite to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want the lowdown on the top favorites at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've posted which squads have the best odds to win ahead:
|Odds to Win
|Spain
|+160
|England
|+190
|Australia
|+400
|Sweden
|+425
|Japan
|+450
|Netherlands
|+1100
|Norway
|+5000
|Switzerland
|+10000
|New Zealand
|+25000
|South Korea
|+50000
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.